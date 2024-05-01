Ed Sheeran will celebrate the 10th anniversary of his album x (Multiply) with a special concert in May.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 33-year-old singer-songwriter announced Wednesday that he will mark the milestone with a show May 22 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Tickets go on sale May 6 at 10 a.m. local time.

"10th anniversary of Multiply this year, which feels wild but also a lot has happened in that 10 years. This album was made from 2011 - 2014, and spanned my whole personal life through that time, which was a mad time," Sheeran wrote on Instagram.

"Going from playing pubs and and clubs to selling arenas in those years, falling in and out of love, travelling all around the world, it was a real rollercoaster, and it's been amazing to revisit all the memories," he added. "Can't wait to experience the multiply show with you, and remember some amazing moments over this summer together."

Sheeran will also release an anniversary edition of x (Multiply) featuring nine additional tracks: "Take It Back," "Shirtsleeves," "Even My Dad Does Sometimes," "I See Fire," "All of the Stars," "English Rose," "Touch and Go," "New York" and "Make It Rain."

The album is scheduled for release June 21.

Sheeran originally released x (Multiply) in June 2014. The album features the singles "Sing," "Don't," "Thinking Out Loud," "Bloodstream" and "Photograph," and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.