Ryan Gosling and Mikey Day reprised their live-action versions of Beavis and Butt-Head on the red carpet Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The actors dressed as the Beavis and Butt-Head characters at the Los Angeles premiere of Gosling's film The Fall Guy.

Gosling and Day channeled Beavis and Butt-Head with wigs and prosthetic noses, along with the characters' signature t-shirts.

The pair previously played the characters in a viral skit during the April 13 episode of Saturday Night Live.

Earlier in the evening, Gosling walked the red carpet with his Fall Guy co-star Emily Blunt while wearing a mint green-colored shirt and suit.

The Fall Guy director David Leitch and cast members Hannah Waddingham, Teresa Palmer and Winston Duke also attended the premiere.

The film is inspired by the 1980s TV series starring Lee Majors.

Gosling plays Colt Seavers, a former stuntman who returns to the industry when the star of his ex Jody's (Blunt) new film goes missing.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Universal Pictures shared a trailer for the film in November.

The Fall Guy opens in theaters Friday.