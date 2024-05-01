Madame Web opened in theaters in February and received negative reviews.
Johnson addressed the film's poor reception in a March interview with Bustle, suggesting that "art does not do well when it's made by committee."
"Films are made by a filmmaker and a team of artists around them. You cannot make art based on numbers and algorithms," she said.
Johnson added that she "probably will never do anything like it again because I don't make sense in that world."
"But sometimes in this industry, you sign on to something, and it's one thing and then as you're making it, it becomes a completely different thing, and you're like, 'Wait, what?'" she said. "But it was a real learning experience, and of course it's not nice to be part of something that's ripped to shreds, but I can't say that I don't understand."
