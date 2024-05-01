Madame Web is coming to Netflix.

Netflix announced Tuesday that the film will start streaming on its service May 14.

Madame Web is part of Sony's Spider-Man Universe and is based on the Marvel Comics character Madame Web.

The film tells the origin story of Cassie Webb (Dakota Johnson), aka Madame Web, a clairvoyant who is able to see future events in the "spider world."

Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O'Connor, Isabela Merced, Tahar Rahim, Emma Roberts and Adam Scott also star.

Madame Web opened in theaters in February and received negative reviews.

Johnson addressed the film's poor reception in a March interview with Bustle, suggesting that "art does not do well when it's made by committee."

"Films are made by a filmmaker and a team of artists around them. You cannot make art based on numbers and algorithms," she said.

Johnson added that she "probably will never do anything like it again because I don't make sense in that world."

"But sometimes in this industry, you sign on to something, and it's one thing and then as you're making it, it becomes a completely different thing, and you're like, 'Wait, what?'" she said. "But it was a real learning experience, and of course it's not nice to be part of something that's ripped to shreds, but I can't say that I don't understand."