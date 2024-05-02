The Sinner actress Jessica Biel and Pitch Perfect Elizabeth Banks are set to star in and executive produce a series based on Alafair Burke's thriller, The Better Sister.

"Chloe (Biel) moves through the world with her handsome lawyer husband Adam and teenage son Ethan by her side while her estranged sister Nicky (Banks) hustles to make ends meet while trying to stay clean," a synopsis said.

"When Adam is brutally murdered, the prime suspect sends shock waves through the family, laying bare long-buried secrets."

Olivia Milch -- whose credits include Ocean's 8 -- and Regina Corrado -- who has worked on Mayor of Kingstown -- will serve as showrunners and executive producers for the Prime Video project.

I, Tonya, Pam & Tommy and Cruella director Craig Gillespie is helming the series.

"Beyond being an enticing thriller full of twists and turns, The Better Sister is a gripping story about family feuds and forgiveness," Vernon Sanders, head of television for Amazon MGM Studios, said in a statement Wednesday.

"The brilliant duo of Jessica Biel and Elizabeth Banks are sure to bring these characters to life in the most authentic way alongside Olivia, Regina, Craig, and the talented team at Tomorrow Studios. The series is in the best hands to bring Alafair Burke's original IP to life for our global Prime Video customers."