Country music star Randy Travis has announced he will release a new song on Friday.

"It's been a while since my last new recording, but I'm excited to share that this Friday, May 3, I will be releasing my first brand new studio recording in more than a decade, 'Where That Came From,'" Travis posted on X Wednesday.

The post included a brief video showing Travis laughing, working in a music studio, playing a keyboard and sitting in his wheelchair.

Travis suffered a stroke a decade ago and now has speech-limiting aphasia that prevents him from speaking or singing at length.

Best known for his songs "Forever and Ever, Amen," "I Won't Need You Anymore (Always and Forever)," "Too Gone Too Long," "I Told You So," "Honky Tonk Moon," "Deeper Than the Holler" and "Is It Still Over?" the 64-year-old North Carolina native also acted in The Rainmaker, The Long Ride Home and Touched By An Angel and co-authored the 2019 memoir, Forever and Ever Amen.