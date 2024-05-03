Kate Hudson took to the stage on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

The actress and singer, 45, performed her song "Gonna Find Out" during Thursday's episode of the NBC late-night talk show.

"Gonna Find Out" appears on Hudson's forthcoming debut album, Glorious. The album also features the singles "Talk About Love" and "Live Forever" and is slated for release May 17.

The performance marked Hudson's TV debut as a singer.

In the interview, Hudson said it's "the greatest feeling" to have her first album coming out.

"I love music. I loved music my entire life. It's like -- it was my first love," the star said.

"And I've been writing music my whole life, and I just thought it was something I'd only have for myself, until, like, COVID. And then I was like, 'Wait, I don't know. I'll regret not just putting it out in the world,'" she added.

Hudson confirmed plans for a tour.

Hudson previously said on The Late Late Show with James Corden in April 2023 that she was writing songs with her fiance, Danny Fujikawa, and singer-songwriter Linda Perry

"I've been writing -- I wrote everything. I wrote every lyric. I wrote with Linda Perry -- it was amazing -- and my partner, Danny," she said. "We wrote, like, 25 songs, and so the hard part has been sort of figuring out what that looks like. But it's been the best."

On The Tonight Show, Hudson also played a game of Catchphrase with fellow guests Chrissy Teigen and John Legend.