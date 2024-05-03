Book Club: The Next Chapter, Expend4ables and Ocean's Eleven actor Andy Garcia is set to guest star in the upcoming Paramount+ series, Landman.

He will play Galino, "an extremely capable, powerful and practical man," the streaming service said Thursday.

Based on the podcast Boomtown, the Taylor Sheridan-created show is now filming in Texas.

It stars Billy Bob Thornton, Demi Moore, Jon Hamm, Ali Larter, Michelle Randolph, Jacob Lofland, Kayla Wallace, James Jordan, Mark Collie and Paulina Chavez.

No premiere date has been announced yet.

"Set in the proverbial boomtowns of West Texas, Landman is a modern-day tale of fortune seeking in the world of oil rigs," a synopsis said.

"The series is an upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires fueling a boom so big, it's reshaping our climate, our economy and our geopolitics."

Paramount is also the home of Sheridan's other popular projects Yellowstone, 1883, 1923, The Mayor of Kingstown and Tulsa King.