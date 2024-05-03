Actress, author and talk-show host Drew Barrymore is to star in a revival of the classic TV game show, Hollywood Squares.

ADVERTISEMENT

The series is set to air Wednesday nights on CBS, starting in January.

The show challenges two contestants to play "Tic-Tac-Toe" to win money and prizes.

"The 'board' for the game is a vertical stack of open-faced cubes, each occupied by a celebrity seated at a desk and facing the contestants," the network said in a press release on Thursday.

"The celebrities are asked questions and the contestants judge the legitimacy of their answers to win the game. Award-winning actress and talk show host Drew Barrymore will take her place as the famed 'center square' answering questions for the contestants."

No host has been announced yet.

The show dates back to 1965.

Past "center square" celebrities have included Whoopi Goldberg, Joan Rivers, Martin Mull and Paul Lynde.