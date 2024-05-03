Drew Barrymore to star in 'Hollywood Squares' revival
UPI News Service, 05/03/2024
Actress, author and talk-show host Drew Barrymore is to star in a revival of the classic TV game show, Hollywood Squares.
The series is set to air Wednesday nights on CBS, starting in January.
The show challenges two contestants to play "Tic-Tac-Toe" to win money and prizes.
"The 'board' for the game is a vertical stack of open-faced cubes, each occupied by a celebrity seated at a desk and facing the contestants," the network said in a press release on Thursday.
"The celebrities are asked questions and the contestants judge the legitimacy of their answers to win the game. Award-winning actress and talk show host Drew Barrymore will take her place as the famed 'center square' answering questions for the contestants."
