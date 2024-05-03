Greenland, Gotham, Firefly and Deadpool actress Morena Baccarin has signed on to play the lead in a spin-off series of CBS' Fire Country drama.

Baccarin was introduced as Sheriff Mickey Fox, the stepsister of Cal Fire's division chief Sharon Leone (Diane Farr), in Season 2 of Fire Country.

The character will be the center of her own show, Sheriff Country, which will debut in the 2025-26 television season.

CBS said in a press release Thursday that Fox will be seen investigating "criminal activity as she patrols the streets of small-town Edgewater while contending with her ex-con father and a mysterious incident involving her wayward daughter."

No other casting has been announced yet.

Fire Country has been renewed for a third season.