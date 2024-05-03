Morena Baccarin to star in 'Fire Country' spin-off 'Sheriff Country'
UPI News Service, 05/03/2024
Greenland, Gotham, Firefly and Deadpool actress Morena Baccarin has signed on to play the lead in a spin-off series of CBS' Fire Country drama.
Baccarin was introduced as Sheriff Mickey Fox, the stepsister of Cal Fire's division chief Sharon Leone (Diane Farr), in Season 2 of Fire Country.
The character will be the center of her own show, Sheriff Country, which will debut in the 2025-26 television season.
CBS said in a press release Thursday that Fox will be seen investigating "criminal activity as she patrols the streets of small-town Edgewater while contending with her ex-con father and a mysterious incident involving her wayward daughter."
