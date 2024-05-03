Dua Lipa is back with new music.

The 28-year-old singer-songwriter released Radical Optimism, her first album in over four years, on Friday.

"RADICAL OPTIMISM IS YOURS!!! grateful beyond belief for what this album has gifted me during the time of writing and i'm so happy/relieved/excited/nervous/crying/fizzing it's finally yours. I love you and thank you for all the support every step of the way," Lipa wrote on Instagram.

Radical Optimism is Lipa's follow-up to her Grammy-nominated 2020 album, Future Nostalgia.

The new album features the singles "Houdini," "Training Season" and "Illusion," along with eight other songs: "End of an Era," "These Walls," "Whatcha Doing," "French Exit," "Falling Forever," "Anything for Love," "Maria" and "Happy for You."

In a thank you note, Lipa shared how a friend first introduced her to the term "radical optimism" in 2021.

"That term has stuck with me for these past three years and has become more and more relevant to the way I view the everyday," the singer wrote. "Nothing is ever linear, and sometimes you just gotta roll with the punches. These past years have taught me exactly that. I found my ground while relaxing in instability. I found happiness and joy in the unknown."

"My third album, Radical Optimism, has helped me grow beyond belief. I'm definitely not the same person I was when I started writing this album, and I'm grateful for every song that's helped me become the person I am today," she added. "It has shifted my perspective with every song and made me stronger."

Lipa was honored as one of Time magazine's 100 most influential people of 2024 at the Time100 gala last week.

The singer will host and perform on Saturday's episode of Saturday Night Live.