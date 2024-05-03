Kate Beckinsale walked the red carpet Thursday in the wake of her recent health scare.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 50-year-old actress attended the King's Trust global gala, an event celebrating the U.S. expansion of the longtime charity of British royal King Charles, at Casa Cipriani in New York City.

Beckinsale wore a white one-shoulder ruffled dress with an asymmetrical hemline. She paired her outfit with white platform sandals and a black hair bow.

While speaking at the gala, Beckinsale praised Charles, who was unable to attend the event, for being "really open" about his recent cancer diagnosis.

Beckinsale also remarked on her own "rough year."

The actress had shared several since-deleted photos of herself in the hospital in March and April but has not disclosed specific details about her health issues.

Lionel Richie, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, Kate Moss, Irina Shayk, Teyana Taylor, Ashley Graham and Sam Smith were among the other stars at Thursday's gala.

Richie, a singer and television personality who serves as a King's Trust global ambassador and chairman of the global ambassadors group, told People that Charles is "doing fantastic."

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"The most important part is he is doing well," Richie added. "He's back to his duties and so therefore, I wouldn't want the first thing for him to do is come over -- let's not prove anything here."