Randy Travis is celebrating the release of his first song in nearly 10 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

The country music singer, 64, released "Where That Came From," his first recording since his near-fatal 2013 stroke, on Friday.

"Eleven years ago I never thought I would be able to have a hand in music production of any kind, but by God's grace and the support of family, friends, fellow artists, and fans, I'm able to create the music I so dearly love," Travis wrote on Instagram.

"Working with Kyle Lehning and Warner Music Nashville again has been so special and nostalgic, and I'm so excited to share my new song 'Where That Came From' with you today," he added. "Many thanks to my wonderful team and the best fans in the world for putting me back in the saddle again! I've enjoyed every moment of it."

Travis announced "Where That Came From" on Thursday, nearly 11 years after a stroke left him with aphasia and largely unable to speak or sing.

The singer did not share specific details about his process, although Rolling Stone speculated that "Where That Came From" was made with the help of AI technology.

Travis and his wife, Mary Davis, attended a pair of tribute concerts in his honor in October 2023.

"It is 10 years out and we feel so blessed that we get to still be here, listen to music, listen to some of the great starts who make music and hear some of the stories from the great artists and the fans talking about how Randy Travis touched their lives," Davis said ahead of the event.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Travis is known for such songs as "Forever and Ever, Amen," "I Won't Need You Anymore (Always and Forever)" and "Too Gone Too Long." He released his debut album, Storms of Life, in 1986.