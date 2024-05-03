'Emily in Paris' to return with two-part season in August
UPI News Service, 05/03/2024
Emily in Paris will return with a two-part season in August.
ADVERTISEMENT
Netflix announced Friday that Season 4 will be split into two parts, with Part 1 to premiere Aug. 15 and Part 2 to follow Sept. 12.
In an accompanying video, the Emily in Paris cast described the new season as vulnerable, messy, chaotic, heartbreaking, adventurous and fashionable.
Emily in Paris is a romantic comedy-drama series created by Darren Star (Sex and the City, Younger).
The show follows the personal and professional life of Emily Cooper (Lily Collins), a 20-something American who moves to Paris to join a French marketing firm.
Season 4 opens after the dramatic events of Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) and Camille's (Camille Razat) misbegotten wedding and news the pair are expecting a child.
"Emily has strong feelings for two men, but Gabriel is on the verge of becoming a father, and ex-boyfriend Alfie's (Lucien Laviscount) worst fears about her and Gabriel have been confirmed. Unfortunately, Emily and Gabriel's chemistry is undeniable as they work together toward a Michelin star, but two big secrets threaten to undo everything they've dreamed of," an official synopsis reads.
Star told Netflix's Tudum to expect "new characters, a lot more drama, romance, and a whole new language to try and master" as the characters travel to Rome in Season 4.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery and William Abadie also star.
Park, who plays Mindy Chen, rejoined the cast this spring after experiencing a serious health scare in January.
Copyright 2024 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.