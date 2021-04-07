Willie Nelson, Ziggy Marley set for Nat Geo's Earth Day Eve
UPI News Service, 04/07/2021
Willie Nelson, Ziggy Marley, Maggie Rogers and more are set to perform during National Geographic's virtual Earth Day Eve 2021 event on April 21.
Yo-Yo Ma, My Morning Jacket, AURORA, Rostam, Valerie June, Jose Gonzalez and Angelique Kidjo will also be performing at the event, which starts at 8:30 p.m. EDT on National Geographic's official YouTube channel.
Jessica Nabongo is hosting Earth Day Eve with Brian Skerry, Dr. Jane Goodall, Lillygol Sedaghat, Dr. Lucy Hawkes and Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant making special appearances.
The show, which falls on the day before Earth Day, will celebrate a shared love for the planet and promises to feature visually stunning performances that span the globe.
