Big films like Dear Evan Hansen, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, The Many Saints of Newark and The Mitchells vs. The Machines are coming soon to Redbox. Here's what's new for December at the kiosk: Dec. 7 Copshop Cry Macho Dear Evan Hansen Dear Evan Hansen Dec. 10 The Last Son

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source! Dec. 14 Venom: Let There Be Carnage Dangerous The Mitchells vs. The Machines The Card Counter American Sicario Dec. 21 Dec. 21 No Time To Die The Many Saints of Newark Fortress Every Last One Of Them Blue Bayou Free On Demand titles for December: The Postman JFK Underworld: Evolution Priest City of Angels No Reservations In the Line of Fire Forever Young Arthur (2011) The Sweetest Thing The Meddler Muppets Take Manhattan Universal Soldier: The Return Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning First Kill One for the Money USS: Indianapolis: Men of Courage Can't Hardly Wait The Homesman National Lampoon's Van Wilder MI-5: The Greater Good In the Blood Future World The Crazies Stir of Echoes Fly Away Home Redbox holiday favorites: The Polar Express A Bad Moms Christmas Office Christmas Party Dr. Seuss' The Grinch A Very Country Christmas Christmas With a Prince Hometown Holiday Christmas in the Heartland An American Christmas Carol Home Alone A Christmas Story National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation How the Grinch Stole Christmas Here is the full list of holiday films. Here's the full list of what is coming on demand. << PRIOR STORY

