"WandaVision" has been must-see TV every week since its premiere Jan. 15.

So many fans rushed to watch new episodes Thursdays at midnight that Disney+ often crashed keeping up with the bandwidth demand.

Some fans wished Disney has released the whole season for binging at once -- but on Friday, the season ends.

If you're looking for something else to scratch the "WandaVision" itch, many other superhero shows can be found. Here are some top choices for fans of "WandaVision" to get their fix.

"Agent Carter" -- Disney+

Fans were disappointed this gem of a show only lasted two seasons on ABC, but both are available to stream on Disney+.

A young Howard Stark (Dominic Cooper) and his butler Jarvis (James D'Arcy) keep the show connected to the Marvel movies.

This Emmy award-winning HBO series is a sequel to the Alan Moore/Dave Gibbons comic book -- less of a sequel to the 2009 live-action movie.

Regina King plays a masked superhero in an alternate present in this one-season show.

The show tackles race relations and politics in a world in which history has been altered by the presence of superheroes.

"Superman & Lois" -- The CW

This show just got started, so there's still time to catch up and get on board.

Tyler Hoechlin 's Superman from the CW superhero shows gets his own series with Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch).

They move back to Smallville with their teenage sons (Alex Garfin and Jordan Elsass), who begin exhibiting super speed and strength.

Is flying next? It's a different take on family drama with superheroes.

"Jessica Jones" -- Netflix

Netflix's second Marvel series after "Daredevil" practically made "Jessica Jones" a household name.

Jones (Krysten Ritter), who has super strength and a street-smart attitude, deals with powerful villains and sometimes romances other superheroes like Luke Cage (Mike Colter).

Jones got three seasons of her own, and for a bit more, you can also see her in "The Defenders."

"Supergirl" -- Netflix

Superman's cousin got her own show in 2015.

As it enters its sixth and final season, Supergirl Kara Zor-el (Melissa Benoist) has struggled with supervillains, her love life, female friendships and bosses at her day job.

The CW show boasts epic visual effects for her superheroics, but Benoist's Kara just wants to protect the vulnerable and be a good person.

Keep up with the new season on The CW.