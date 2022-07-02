Disney has announced that its Splash Mountain log flume ride will reopen as Tiana's Bayou Adventure at Florida's Magic Kingdom and California's Disneyland in late 2024.

Tiana is the heroine from the 2009 animated movie The Princess and the Frog.

The decision to rebrand Splash Mountain follows an online petition highlighting the ride's connection to the 1946 film Song of the South, which critics say features offensive portrayals of African Americans.

The movie has never been released in its entirety on home video in the United States.

The petition demanding the ride be changed was signed by about 21,000 people.

"Walt Disney Imagineers have been frequent travelers to Louisiana while conducting extensive research to ensure Tiana's Bayou Adventure preserves the heart and soul of the city that inspired Princess Tiana's story," a statement on the Disney Parks website said Friday.

"From exploring the French Market and the bayou, to consulting with academics, chefs, musicians and cultural institutions, Imagineers have received inspiration from all over the region and learned from local experts along the way."