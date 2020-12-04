The Weeknd teams up with Rosali­a on a new version of his song "Blinding Lights."

The 30-year-old singer released the remix and a lyric video for the song Friday.

The lyric video shows The Weeknd and Rosali­a, 27, on the set of a photoshoot. The pair get close as they pose for the camera.

The "Blinding Lights" remix features lyrics in both English and Spanish.

The original "Blinding Lights" appears on The Weeknd's fourth studio album, After Hours, released in March. The song has over 4.5 billion global streams and is Spotify's most-streamed song of 2020.

The Weeknd will perform next week during iHeartRadio's virtual Jingle Ball concert. The event will stream Dec. 10 on The CW app and also air Dec. 14 on The CW.

In addition, The Weeknd is confirmed to headline the Super Bowl LV halftime show in February.

Rosali­a is a Spanish singer known for the singles "Malamente," "Con Altura" with J Balvin and El Guincho, "Yo x Ti, Tu x Mi" with Ozuna and "TKN" with Travis Scott. She released her second album, El mal querer, in 2018.