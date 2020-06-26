The View and The Ellen DeGeneres Show were among the first winners at the Daytime Emmy Awards' virtual prize presentation Friday.

The programs earned the Outstanding Informative and Entertainment talk show awards, respectively.

The Today Show won the Emmy for Outstanding Morning Show.

The online Emmys event aired on CBS and streaming on CBS All Access thanks to videoconferencing technology in keeping with social distancing practices intended to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The Talk stars Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba and Marie Osmond hosted the ceremony.

ABC's General Hospital went into the competition with a leading 23 nominations.

This is the 14th time the awards ceremony is airing on CBS. The last time was in 2011, and the event has been streamed online since 2016.