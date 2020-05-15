"The Good Fight" is getting a fifth season at CBS All Access.

CBS All Access announced in a press release Thursday that it renewed the legal drama series for Season 5.

The streaming service also said Season 4, which premiered in April, will end early due to the production shutdown amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The season will conclude with Episode 7, which airs May 28.

"'The Good Fight' remains one of the most beloved and critically acclaimed original series on CBS All Access, and we've seen a tremendous response from fans this season," CBS All Access EVP Julie McNamara said.

McNamara had praise for series co-creators Robert King and Michelle King and the show's cast and crew.

"Although it's a shortened season, the incredible cast and crew, helmed by the incomparable Robert and Michelle King, have produced a phenomenal seven episodes," she said.

"We can't wait for viewers to see the remainder of the season and are excited to bring subscribers even more of the timely, gripping storylines the Kings bring to life next in Season 5."

The show stars Christine Baranski, Cush Jumbo, Delroy Lindo, Nyambi Nyambi and Michael Boatman.

"It's been weird to not be able to finish the fourth season," the Kings said.

"It left the story in even more absurd a place than usual. So we're thrilled that CBS All Access wants to bring 'The Good Fight' back for an additional season, and we know what story we're planning to tell. It's like getting the answers to the SAT ahead of time."

Season 4 follows the Reddick, Boseman & Lockhart team as they navigate their new position as a subsidiary of STR Laurie.