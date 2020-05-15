CBS All Access announced in a press release Thursday that it renewed the legal drama series for Season 5.
The streaming service also said Season 4, which premiered in April, will end early due to the production shutdown amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The season will conclude with Episode 7, which airs May 28.
"'The Good Fight' remains one of the most beloved and critically acclaimed original series on CBS All Access, and we've seen a tremendous response from fans this season," CBS All Access EVP Julie McNamara said.
"It's been weird to not be able to finish the fourth season," the Kings said.
"It left the story in even more absurd a place than usual. So we're thrilled that CBS All Access wants to bring 'The Good Fight' back for an additional season, and we know what story we're planning to tell. It's like getting the answers to the SAT ahead of time."
Season 4 follows the Reddick, Boseman & Lockhart team as they navigate their new position as a subsidiary of STR Laurie.
Copyright 2020 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.