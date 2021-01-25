Teen Mom OG star Cheyenne Floyd is sharing her unborn son's name with fans.

The television personality said in a video Sunday that she will name her unborn baby boy Ace Harold.

Ace will be Floyd's first child with her boyfriend, Zach Davis. Floyd is already parent to a 3-year-old daughter, Ryder, with her ex-boyfriend, Cory Wharton.

In the video, Floyd and Davis confirmed their future son's name following speculation.

"My son's name is Ace," Davis said. "Well, we're tired of keeping it -- it's not even a secret because both our families knows. Everybody knows ... Baby Davis is being named Ace Harold Davis."

Floyd and Davis said Harold is also Davis' middle name and the name of Davis' father.

"We came up with Ace and Harold is Zach's middle name and his dad's first name," the couple said. "So he will now be referred to as Ace."

Davis shared a photo with Floyd on Instagram, writing, "Ace's parents!"

Floyd also posted a photo on Instagram Stories that showed her wearing two rings that featured Ryder and Ace's names.

Floyd announced in December that she is expecting her second child.

"We are extremely blessed and honored that this little one has chosen us as parents. We prayed for this moment and wanted to hold on to it as long as we could," she said. "The past few months have been life changing in the best ways possible."

Floyd joined Teen Mom OG in Season 7 following Farrah Abraham's departure. The series co-stars Maci Bookout, Catelynn Lowell, Amber Portwood and Mackenzie McKee, and will premiere a ninth season Tuesday on MTV.