Tamera Mowry-Housley announced on Instagram that she is leaving talk show The Real after co-hosting for six seasons.

ADVERTISEMENT

"For seven years, my home and heart has been at The Real. The friendships that I've made will last a lifetime, and the people that I've had the blessing to interview have changed my life for the better," Mowry-Housley said on Instagram Monday.

"To my fellow hosts, I love you, I will miss you, and I will always be there for you. Thank you for teaching me, supporting me, and loving all of me. Sisters forever. I'll be rooting for you, as I look forward to spending more time with my family, pursuing amazing new opportunities and embarking on the next chapter of my life," she continued.

Mowry-Housley said in the statement's caption that she didn't want to announce her exit already following the recent death of Glee star Naya Rivera, but that news reports started to come out.

The Real premiered in 2013 and originally featured Mowry-Housley with Loni Love, Jeannie Mai, Adrienne Houghton and Tamar Braxton.

Braxton exited the talk show in 2016 while Love, Mai and Houghton remain as hosts.