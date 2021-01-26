The SXSW Music Festival announced Tuesday that Indigo Sparke and the Seed Ensemble will be among the showcase artists for a digital experience in March.

Australian singer Sparke, who signed to Sacred Bones Records and released the "Everything Everything" single in a lead-up to a desert folk LP coming next month, is among the artists in the international showcase, according to the annual conference and festival SXSW.

The British jazz group Seed Ensemble was also announced among the first wave of artists. Some other artists include Chilean feminist pop singer Francisca Valenzuela, British punk band Squid, Danish avant composer Astrid Sonne and BBC Asian Network's Future Sounds 2020-listed rapper/vocalist Nayana Iz.

The event, founded in 1987 in Austin, Texas, and known as SXSW, South by Southwest, or South By, was canceled last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. It will be virtual a virtual event this year, running March 16-20.

Official 2021 playlists can be streamed on Apple Music, Spotify and Qobuz, and a Music Video Playlist is on Youtube. Weekly artist highlights are also available by following SXSW on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

Along with the Music Festival Showcase, registered passholders will also have access to a keynote speeches from conferences, featured speakers, mentor sessions, network meetups, Film Festival screenings, Comedy Festival showcases, online exhibitions and professional development sessions.

Passholders will also have early access to networking opportunities in mid-February.

The online film festival announced earlier this month it will feature the docuseries Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil on March 16, opening night, prior to the series premier on YouTube March 23.

Online registration is available through the website.

SXSW previously announced 2021 keynote speaker Willie Nelson and featured speakers, including Queen Latifah, Chiquis, Mark Mothersbaugh, Wyclef Jean, Nicholas Britell, Barry Jenkins and Samantha Bee, among others.