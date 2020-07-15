The reality competition show Survivor -- hosted by Jeff Probst -- will not be part of the CBS fall lineup due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Producers for Survivor, the network's perennial Wednesday 8 p.m. series, are continuing to work with officials in Fiji on the appropriate time to start production on its next edition, with health and safety matters the top priority for everyone involved," a press release said.

The Amazing Race Season 32 will take over the time slot for Survivor, which is going into its 41st season.

The last edition of Survivor, which was filmed before the pandemic, finished airing in May. Tony Vlachos was the winner.