A Kentucky animal shelter is raising funds by offering jilted lovers the chance to have cats do their business on the names of their exes.

The Lexington Humane Society said donors can pay $10 to get some "retripootion" for their broken hearts by having their ex's names inscribed on the inside of litter boxes to be used by the shelter's cats.

"Our adoptable kitties have your back and will dump all over your ex," the shelter said in a Facebook post. "Cats can be spiteful creatures, and trust us, they are more than happy to take a #2 on your former #1."

The "Dumps for the Dumped" promotion ends Feb. 12, but the litter boxes will remain in place until Feb. 15 to ensure they get plenty of use on Valentine's Day.