Kelly Dodd says her "insensitive" remark about COVID-19 was the "stupidest thing" she's said.

The 45-year-old television personality addressed social media backlash Wednesday on Watch What Happens Live after saying in April that COVID-19 is "God's way of thinning the herd."

Dodd said she regrets her comment and apologized for her remarks.

"Of course I regret saying that," Dodd said. "At the time, it was a question. Like, 'Why are all these people dying? ... Why [do] pandemics happen like this? Is it God's way of thinning the herd?"

"It was a stupid thing for me to say," she added. "It was insensitive and I apologize if I hurt or offended anybody, because that wasn't really my intention. I got freaked out about it and in hindsight, it was the stupidest thing I've ever said."

Dodd said she's also changed her mind about wearing a mask to help prevent the possible transmission of COVID-19.

"I'm claustrophobic. I can't stand wearing a mask. Now I understand the science behind it, and I am ready, able and willing to wear a mask," she said. "And I know it's important, because I don't want to get sick and I don't want others to get sick. I'm just a human being; I make mistakes."

In addition, Dodd said her mom, Bobbi Meza, is at home and "feeling fine" after being hospitalized for COVID-19 in November.

On WWHL, Dodd also addressed her comments about her RHOC co-star Braunwyn Windham-Burke's drinking. Dodd said she believes Windham-Burke's sobriety is "contrived" and "fake."

Windham-Burke has been sober since earlier this year. She came out as gay in an interview with GLAAD released Wednesday.