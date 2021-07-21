Netflix said it has begun filming Season 2 of its fantasy drama, Fate: The Winx Saga, in County Wicklow, Ireland.

Brian Young is back as showrunner and executive producer for the series about a magical boarding school.

Returning stars include Abigail Cowen, Hannah van der Westhuysen, Precious Mustapha, Eliot Salt, Elisha Applebaum, Sadie Soverall, Freddie Thorp, Danny Griffin, Theo Graham, Jacob Dudman, Ken Duken and Rob James Collier.

Joining the ensemble for Season 2 are Brandon Grace, Eanna Hardwicke and Paulina Chavez.

The show is based on Nickelodeon's animated Winx Club series created by Iginio Straffi, who is an executive producer on the live-action version.