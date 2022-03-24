Orange is the New Black actress Jackie Cruz is a new mom.

The 35-year-old actress recently welcomed twins with her husband, Fernando Garcia.

Cruz shared the news Wednesday on Instagram alongside a pair of photos. One of the pictures is a maternity photo, while the other shows the feet of Cruz's babies.

"Being a mother has changed my world. My babies are everything to me. I've been taking my time to enjoy every moment. I'm feeling content, exhausted, overwhelmed, grateful, tired, joyful, blessed, and fortunate all at the same time."

"My Babies are healthy and beautiful. I want to thank my gorgeous friend @elenakosharny for capturing this image right before I met my babies. We were lost en el bosque de Tlalpan, Mexico surrounded by nature and Love."

Cruz's Orange is the New Black co-star Karina Ortiz and actress Elisha Cuthbert were among those to congratulate Cruz in the comments.

"Felicidades amor!! This is everything, sending my love!" Ortiz wrote.

"Congratulations beautiful!!!" Cuthbert said.

Cruz and Garcia married in August 2020. Cruz announced in December that she was expecting twins -- a son and a daughter.

"It's been a wonderful pregnancy, honestly," she said. "I've been working on it for a few years. I've had some issues with fertility."

Cruz played Marisol "Flaca" Gonzales on Orange is the New Black and has since portrayed Rhea on Good Girls.