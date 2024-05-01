The Ultimatum alum April Marie is going to be a mom of two.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 27-year-old television personality is expecting her second child with her partner, Cody Cooper.

April Marie shared the news Tuesday on Instagram alongside a video showing herself with Cooper and their 8-month-old daughter, Mila, at a beach.

"SURPRISE!!! I don't know how we managed to keep this a secret for so long... but this 2024 we become a family of 4!" she captioned the post.

Fellow Ultimatum alums Colby Kissinger and Ryann McCracken were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"Congratulations @itsaprilmarie @cody.b.cooper Couldn't be happier for your family! What a blessing," Kissinger wrote.

"Awh yay!!!! Congrats!!!" McCracken said.

April Marie said in a follow-up post that she was feeling "so emotional" after sharing news of her pregnancy.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"We're overwhelmed with joy and so very appreciative of all of the love and excitement we've received from everyone. The excitement we have for Mila to have a best friend so close in age is unreal. I know Cody is an actual twin, so consider this his Irish twins!" the star wrote.

"@cody.b.cooper I love you & this life we've created beyond words. I thank God for you & our beautiful babies every day... And now the 3 of you will forever be my little bit of heaven on earth," she said.

April Marie went public with her relationship with Cooper in April 2022 after splitting from her partner Jake Cunningham in the Season 1 finale of The Ultimatum, a Netflix reality series featuring couples where one partner is ready for marriage and one is not.

Kissinger and his now-wife, Madlyn Ballatori, got engaged and married in Season 1 and have since welcomed two children, daughter Josephine and son Conrad.