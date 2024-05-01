Sofi­a Vergara is the face of People's new Beautiful Issue.

The 51-year-old Colombian-American actress appears on the magazine cover and discusses beauty, dating and motherhood in the interview.

Vergara is known for playing Gloria Delgado-Pritchett on the ABC sitcom Modern Family and recently starred on the Netflix series Griselda.

The actress is also a mother to her son, Manolo Vergara, 32.

In the cover story, Vergara said beauty has "always been very important" in her life.

"I think because I'm Latin, we always grow up thinking about looking good, doing your hair, your makeup. It's something that makes you feel good," she said, adding that, "I just do what feels good, makes me feel confident and beautiful."

Vergara, who gave birth to her son when she was 19 years old, said she loves "everything" about motherhood.

"It's an experience that's unique. It changes you, and it's very rewarding and gives you a lot of headaches too," she added.

Vergara said she can't wait to have grandkids but confirmed that not wanting more children of her own was a contributing factor in her divorce from her ex-husband, actor Joe Manganiello

"I was a mother already. I know what it means to be a good mother or to try to be the best mother that you can, and that takes a lot of sacrifices, takes a lot of energy," the star said.

"I didn't think because of my career, the way I live my life, the way my marriage was, that it was fair to bring a kid to this world, and I'm not going to be able to give 100 percent," she added.

Vergara is open to dating and is looking for "Health. Money. Fun. With kids" in a new relationship. She also said she would date someone in the entertainment industry again.

"I mean, it's already hard for a fiftysomething-year-old women to find someone. I'm not going to be now picky about, 'Oh, he can only be a doctor. Oh, he can only be an astronaut,'" she added with a laugh.

Hola! reported in February that Vergara is dating orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman and has introduced him to her family and friends.