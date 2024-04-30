South Korean girl group NewJeans is giving a glimpse of its new music video.

The K-pop group shared a preview Tuesday of its video for the song "Right Now."

The "Right Now" teaser is an animated video that depicts the members of NewJeans in the style of Powerpuff Girls. The members walk through a forest, where they put together a love potion.

NewJeans has yet to announce a release date for "Right Now." The song is expected to debut alongside the single "Supernatural."

NewJeans will also release the single album How Sweet, which features the songs "How Sweet" and "Bubble Gum." The group released the "Bubble Gum" music video last week. How Sweet will debut May 24.

NewJeans consists of Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin and Hyein. The group made its debut in 2022.