Jenna Ortega won't return for Jurassic World: Chaos Theory.

Netflix released a trailer for the animated sci-fi adventure series Tuesday that kills off Ortega's Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous character, Brooklynn.

Chaos Theory is a sequel to Camp Cretaceous, which concluded in 2022 after five seasons and an interactive special.

Both shows take place in the Jurassic Park universe, with Camp Cretaceous following a group of teenagers attending an adventure camp on Isla Nublar when the dinosaurs manage to get loose.

The Chaos Theory trailer picks up with Darius (Paul-Mikel Williams) and Ben (Sean Giambrone) mourning Brooklyn's death. Ben shares how Brooklyn was targeted by unknown enemies using raptors to hunt down the Nublar Six.

Kausar Mohammed, Ryan Potter and Raini Rodriguez return to voice Yaz, Kenji and Sammy.

Deadline confirmed that Ortega, an actress who will star in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and a second season of the Netflix series Wednesday, has exited the Jurassic Park franchise.

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory premieres May 24 on Netflix. The series is executive produced by Scott Kreamer and Aaron Hammersley, who also serve as showrunners. Steven Spielberg, Colin Trevorrow and Frank Marshall also executive produce.