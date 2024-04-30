Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson will host and executive produce an Olympic highlights series for Peacock.

Peacock announced in a press release Tuesday that Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson will premiere in July during the Paris Summer Olympics.

Olympic Highlights is a comedy commentary show that will see Hart and Thompson "bring their signature hilarious insights" to recap "the best and most unexpected moments" from this year's Olympic games.

The actors and comedians "will be one-of-a-kind guides through the Paris Olympics," covering a mix of Olympic-themed in-studio competitions, conversations, and interviews.

"We can't wait to be a part of the Paris Olympics and help hype up the audience with highlights from the best moments of the Games. We're going for gold, everybody!" Hart said.

"Kev and I are super excited to be part of the Paris Olympics by recapping performances from some of the world's best athletes. Let's go Team U.S.A.!" Thompson added.

Olympic Highlights will consist of eight episodes and debut July 26, the same day as the Olympics opening ceremony, which will screen in Imax theaters. The Paris Olympics will run July 26 through Aug. 11.

Peacock is the streaming home of the Paris Olympics. The service is also developing the Gold Zone whip-around show and Watch with Alex Cooper, which will stream during the Olympics.