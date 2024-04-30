Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Trigger Warning.

ADVERTISEMENT

The streaming service shared first-look photos for the movie Tuesday featuring Jessica Alba

Trigger Warning is an action thriller starring Alba as a Special Forces commando who returns home to take over her family's bar.

"She soon finds herself at odds with a violent gang running rampant in her hometown," an official description reads.

Mark Webber, Tone Bell, Jake Weary, Gabriel Basso and Anthony Michael Hall also star.

Trigger Warning is written by John Brancato, Josh Olson and Halley Gross and directed by Mouly Surya.

The film marks a return to the action genre for Alba, who previously starred in Machete and the series Dark Angel. She and Trigger Warning team incorporated Indonesian knife fighting into the choreography.

"I haven't really done hand-to-hand combat and intense action in such a long time," the actress told Netflix's Tudum.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"For me, I really wanted it to be a more intimate kind of fighting experience if I needed to take somebody out," she added.

Trigger Warning premieres June 21.