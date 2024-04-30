American Zoetrope released the first photo from Megalopolis on Tuesday. The film is currently seeking a distributor.

Stars Adam Driver and Nathalie Emmanuel appear in the photo. They are standing on a ledge overlooking the city, Driver holding a telescope.

Megalopolis is a film Francis Ford Coppola has been trying to make for decades. He abandoned previous attempts in the '80s and '90s.

The synopsis describes a modern day sci-fi rome where an artist battles the mayor over the future of the city, with the mayor's daughter coming between them.

Giancarlo Esposito, Aubrey Plaza, Shia LaBeouf, Jon Voight, Laurence Fishburne, Talia Shire, Jason Schwartzman, Kathryn Hunter, Grace VanderWaal, Chloe Fineman, James Remar, D.B. Sweeney and Dustin Hoffman also star.

Coppola screened the film for friends, family and distributors in March according to Deadline. The film will officially premiere at the Cannes Film Festival.