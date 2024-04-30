Mother of the Bride is written by Robin Bernheim (The Princess Switch trilogy) and directed by Mark Waters (Freaky Friday, Mean Girls).
Cosgrove and Teale play Emma and RJ, a couple holding a destination wedding in Thailand. Upon arrival, Emma's mother, Lana (Brooke Shields), discovers RJ's father, Will (Benjamin Bratt), is her college flame who broke her heart years ago.
The clip shows Emma (Cosgrove) and RJ get engaged at a romantic dinner.
