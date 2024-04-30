Netflix is teasing the new film Mother of the Bride.

ADVERTISEMENT

The streaming service shared a clip from the romantic comedy Tuesday featuring Miranda Cosgrove and Sean Teale

Mother of the Bride is written by Robin Bernheim (The Princess Switch trilogy) and directed by Mark Waters (Freaky Friday, Mean Girls).

Cosgrove and Teale play Emma and RJ, a couple holding a destination wedding in Thailand. Upon arrival, Emma's mother, Lana (Brooke Shields), discovers RJ's father, Will (Benjamin Bratt), is her college flame who broke her heart years ago.

The clip shows Emma (Cosgrove) and RJ get engaged at a romantic dinner.

Netflix released a trailer for Mother of the Bride earlier this month. The film premieres May 9.

Cosgrove is best known for the Nickelodeon series Drake & Josh and iCarly.