Jill Duggar is looking back on her pregnancy following the stillbirth of her baby girl.

The 32-year-old television personality shared unseen baby bump photos Monday that were taken before her pregnancy loss.

"The baby bump photos we were so excited to share, but didn't get to before she was gone," she captioned the post.

Duggar announced earlier this month that she experienced a pregnancy loss while expecting her fourth child with her husband, Derick Dillard.

She shared photos at the time of herself and Dillard holding their daughter, whom they named Isla Marie Dillard.

"Jill was 4 months pregnant (due in August) when we found out that our baby died in utero," the couple said.

"From the moment we found out we were pregnant, we couldn't wait to meet our baby. Isla was much loved from the start, and her 3 big brothers were so excited to introduce her to their world," they added. "We appreciate your prayers as we continue to grieve and heal from the loss of our little Isla Marie."

Duggar and Dillard have three sons, Israel David, 9, Samuel Scott, 6, and Frederick "Freddy" Michael, 21 months.

The couple married in June 2014 and celebrated 10 years together in November 2023.

Duggar and her family came to fame on the TLC reality series 19 Kids & Counting and later starred on Counting On.