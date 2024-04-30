American Idol alums reunited on the show Monday to honor late singer Mandisa.

Colton Dixon (Season 11), Danny Gokey (Season 8) and Melinda Doolitle (Season 6) performed a tribute to Mandisa (Season 5), who died April 18 at age 47.

The trio sang the Mary Mary song "Shackles (Praise You)" while wearing all-white outfits.

Following the performance, Doolittle recalled her longtime friendship with Mandisa.

"I'd known her for over 20 years," Doolittle said. "We started off singing background and sessions together and then she got on Idol and I cheered for her. Then I came the next season, and she cheered for me. So that is my girl through and through."

Gokey remembered Mandisa as "a fan of people" who was "a cheerleader for other people's music."

"She had the biggest voice for me," he added.

Dixon remarked on how he thinks "Shackles (Praise You)" sums up Mandisa's life.

"I think she came in praising, I think she left praising," he said. "We're going to miss her, but our loss is heaven's gain."

Mandisa's friends and family honored the late singer at a celebration of life ceremony Saturday in Brentwood, Tenn.

"She brought such joy to our family, to our lives that we're just going to miss her every day," her father, John Hundley, told News 2.

Mandisa's cause of death has yet to be confirmed.