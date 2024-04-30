Stone, who starred with Bridges in The Muse and Simpatico, presented Bridges with the award alongside Pine (Hell or High Water), Erivo (Bad Times at the El Royale) and Perez (Fearless).
"Jeff Bridges is one of our most distinguished and beloved actors whose body of work, commitment to his art, and lifetime of career achievements demonstrate a significant contribution to the art of film. We at Film at Lincoln Center are honored to present the 49th Chaplin Award to Jeff Bridges," Film at Lincoln Center chairman of the board Dan Stern previously said.
Copyright 2024 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.