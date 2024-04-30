Oscar-winning actor Jeff Bridges was honored Monday at Film at Lincoln Center's Chaplin Award gala.

Bridges, 74, received the 49th Chaplin Award at the annual fundraising event at Lincoln Center.

Sharon Stone, Chris Pine, Cynthia Erivo, Rosie Perez and other stars attended the gala to celebrate Bridges, an actor known for such films as The Big Lebowski, True Grit, Tron and Crazy Heart.

Stone, who starred with Bridges in The Muse and Simpatico, presented Bridges with the award alongside Pine (Hell or High Water), Erivo (Bad Times at the El Royale) and Perez (Fearless).

"Jeff Bridges is one of our most distinguished and beloved actors whose body of work, commitment to his art, and lifetime of career achievements demonstrate a significant contribution to the art of film. We at Film at Lincoln Center are honored to present the 49th Chaplin Award to Jeff Bridges," Film at Lincoln Center chairman of the board Dan Stern previously said.

Bridges most recently starred in the FX series The Old Man. Disney confirmed Monday that Bridges will appear in the Tron and Tron: Legacy sequel Tron: Ares starring Jared Leto.