Nominations have been announced for the 2024 Tony Awards.

Stereophonic, a play written by David Adjmi and featuring music by Arcade Fire's Will Butler, and Hell's Kitchen, a musical featuring a book by Kristoffer Diaz and music and lyrics by Alicia Keys, lead the nominees with 13 nominations each.

The Outsiders, a musical based on the S. E. Hinton novel and its 1983 film adaptation, follows with 12 nominations. Merrily We Roll Along and Water for Elephants are both up for seven awards,

The 77th annual Tony Awards will take place June 16 at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center and air at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS. The show will also stream on Paramount+.

Ariana DeBose will host the event for the third consecutive year.

The 2024 Tony Awards nominations include:

Best Musical

Hell's Kitchen

Illinoise

The Outsiders

Suffs

Water for Elephants

Best Play

Jaja's African Hair Braiding

Mary Jane

Mother Play

Prayer for the French Republic

Stereophonic

Best Revival of a Musical

Cabaret

Gutenberg! The Musical

Merrily We Roll Along

Spamalot

The Who's Tommy

The Wiz

Best Revival of a Play

An Enemy of the People

Appropriate

Doubt

Purlie Victorious

Uncle Vanya

Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical

Brian d'Arcy James, Days of Wine and Roses

Brody Grant, The Outsiders

Jonathan Groff, Merrily We Roll Along

Dorian Harewood, The Notebook

Eddie Redmayne, Cabaret

Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical

Eden Espinosa, Lempicka

Maleah Joi Moon, Hell's Kitchen

Kelli O'Hara, Days of Wine and Roses

Maryann Plunkett, The Notebook

Gayle Rankin, Cabaret

Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play

William Jackson Harper, Uncle Vanya

Leslie Odom Jr., Purlie Victorious

Liev Schreiber, Doubt

Jeremy Strong, An Enemy of the People

Michael Stuhlbarg, Patriots

Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play

Betsy Aidem, Prayer for the French Republic

Jessica Lange, Mother Play

Rachel McAdams, Mary Jane

Sarah Paulson, Appropriate

Amy Ryan, Doubt