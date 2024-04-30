Stereophonic, a play written by David Adjmi and featuring music by Arcade Fire's Will Butler, and Hell's Kitchen, a musical featuring a book by Kristoffer Diaz and music and lyrics by Alicia Keys, lead the nominees with 13 nominations each.
The Outsiders, a musical based on the S. E. Hinton novel and its 1983 film adaptation, follows with 12 nominations. Merrily We Roll Along and Water for Elephants are both up for seven awards,
The 77th annual Tony Awards will take place June 16 at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center and air at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS. The show will also stream on Paramount+.
Ariana DeBose will host the event for the third consecutive year.
The 2024 Tony Awards nominations include:
Best Musical
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
Copyright 2024 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.