Anne Hathaway wowed in red at the New York premiere of her film The Idea of You.

The 41-year-old actress attended the event Monday at Jazz at Lincoln Center.

Hathaway wore a strapless red Versace dress with a thigh-high slit and cutout details under the bustline.

The star was joined by fellow cast members Nicholas Galitzine, Ella Rubin and Reid Scott, along with producer Gabrielle Union.

The Idea of You is a romantic comedy-drama based on the Robinne Lee novel of the same name. The film follows Solene, a 40-year-old single mom who unexpectedly develops a romance with Hayes, a singer in his 20s who is a member of August Moon, the hottest boy band on the planet.

Hathaway told Good Morning America at the premiere that she was "honored to be asked" to play Solene.

"I read it and I love love stories," she said. "I've been really lucky to be in a lot of them. I've been in a lot of mixed-tone films as well. And so, to find a love story at this stage of my career that rang as true, I just wanted to sign up immediately."

Hathaway also recalled a conversation she had with producer Cathy Schulman about how she wanted the film "to be my 40th birthday gift to myself."

"I can't think of a better way to turn 40 and I actually turned 40 the day before we shot Solene's 40th birthday," she said.

The Idea of You premieres Thursday on Prime Video.