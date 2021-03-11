A North Carolina man said he played the same set of lottery numbers for 15 years before scoring half of a $631,674 Cash 5 jackpot.

Patrick Donahue, of Hendersonville, told North Carolina Education Lottery officials he used the lottery's mobile app to buy his Cash 5 ticket on the night before the Feb. 16 drawing, and the numbers he used were the same set he has been using for 15 years.

"I looked at the lottery app on my phone that next morning and saw the numbers and I was almost in disbelief," Donahue recalled. "It took me a minute to really believe it."

Donahue said it was a shock to see his familiar set of digits listed as the winners.

"For 15 years, I've been looking at those numbers," he said. "It's not something you ever think is really going to happen."

Donahue said his wife could tell from his reaction that he had big news.

"She knew the way that I was getting up from the chair and the way that I said, 'Oh my God,' that it was something big," he said. "We both hugged each other and just had a day of it."

Donahue was one of two people to match all five numbers, earning him half of the $631,674 jackpot.

The winner said he and his wife plan to make some home improvements and hopefully take a long-awaited vacation.

"Probably next year, whenever the pandemic has gone away, we'll do some of our traveling that we didn't get to do this year," he said.