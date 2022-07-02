HBO has canceled its romantic dramedy, The Time Traveler's Wife, after one season.

Starring Rose Leslie and Theo James , the six-episode adaptation of Audrey Niffenegger's novel about a man who has no control over his power to travel through town ran May 15 through June 19.

"Though HBO will not be moving forward with a second season of The Time Traveler's Wife, it was our privilege to partner with master storytellers Steven Moffat and David Nutter," an HBO representative told Deadline Friday.

"We are so grateful for their passion, hard work and care for adapting this beloved book. We also thank Theo and Rose, and the rest of our brilliant cast for their heartfelt performances, which completely captivated audiences."

The Hollywood Reporter said mixed reviews and low ratings were to blame for the cancellation.