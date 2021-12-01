Oscar-winning actor Nicolas Cage is set to play Dracula in the upcoming Universal Pictures movie, Renfield.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Great actor Nicholas Hoult will play the legendary vampire's titular flunky in the film.

Chris McKay -- whose credits include The Tomorrow War and The Lego Batman Movie -- is directing the project, based on a script penned by Ghosted and Rick & Morty scribe Ryan Ridley.

Source material for Renfield includes an original story outline from The Walking Dead comic-book creator Robert Kirkman and Bram Stoker's 1897 novel, Dracula.

Cage is currently earning rave reviews for his performance in the movie, Pig, which is now streaming on Hulu.

His other credits include National Treasure, Con Air, Gone in 60 Seconds, Leaving Las Vegas, Raising Arizona, Peggy Sue Got Married, Wild at Heart and Rumble Fish.