"Hope to see you all there. It's gonna be all your buddies, the whole pack is back," Posey said on Twitter in a message to fans.
Teen Wolf ran for six seasons on MTV from 2011 to 2017.
MTV will be launching a new digital format, titled MTV Reunions, which will continue to bring together cast members from television's most memorable shows in order to raise money for charitable causes.
