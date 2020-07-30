Filming has begun in England on writer-director Emily Mortimer's adaptation of Nancy Mitford's novel The Pursuit of Love, the BBC announced.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rounding out the cast are Mortimer, Dolly Wells, Assaad Bouab, Shazad Latif, Freddie Fox and Beattie Edmondson

"Set in Europe between the two World Wars, the story follows the adventures and misadventures of the charismatic and fearless Linda Radlett and her best friend and cousin Fanny Logan," a British television network press release said. "Consumed by a desire for love and marriage, the two women are on the hunt for the ideal husband."

The miniseries will air on Amazon in the United States, Canada and Australia.

"I've always loved Nancy Mitford so when I was asked to adapt The Pursuit of Love, it was impossible to say no. It's an outrageously funny and honest story, whose central character -- the wild, love-addicted Linda Radlett -- still reads as a radical. I feel privileged to be directing this show and working with the brilliant teams at Open Book, Moonage Pictures, Amazon and the BBC," Mortimer said in a statement.

Mortimer is known for her acting roles in Mary Poppins Returns, The Newsroom, Shutter Island and Hugo.