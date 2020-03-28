Rapper Lil Uzi Vert's Eternal Atake is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Lil Baby's My Turn, followed by Bad Bunny's YHLQMDLG at No. 3, Niall Horan 's Heartbreak Weather at No. 4 and Jhene Aiko's Chilombo at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Roddy Ricch's Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial at No. 6, Don Toliver's Heaven or Hell at No. 7, Post Malone's Hollywood's Bleeding at No. 8, Justin Bieber's Changes at No. 9 and the Frozen II soundtrack at No. 10.