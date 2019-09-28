"Law & Order: SVU" now has a post-show analysis program in the form of a podcast.

Anthony Roman is the host of The "Law & Order: SVU" Podcast, which takes fans behind the scenes of the beloved police procedural.

New episodes of the podcast will be available after each new "SVU" episode airs on NBC.

The first episode debuted Thursday night and features actress Mariska Hargitay, show-runner Warren Leight and actor Peter Scanavino discussing the show's cultural impact and previewing what viewers can expect to see in the show's current 21st season.

"We are always looking at new and exciting ways to collaborate with the Wolf team and an official podcast felt like the perfect format for a popular and long-running brand like SVU," Rob Hayes, executive vice president of digital programming for NBC Entertainment, said in a statement.

"We are excited to deliver new experiences and expand the discussion for audiences on a platform that allows them to dive in anytime, anywhere."

The news comes shortly after it was announced Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey have started a podcast dissecting their canceled NBC sitcom, "The Office."