Actress Laura Linney has been honored for her 30 years in show business with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Linney, 58, received her star on the iconic plaza during a ceremony on Monday.

"Regardless of your profession or your belief system, the arts are just good for you, for your family, for your community at large," Linney said during her remarks at the ceremony. "They make everyone and everything better. That is a truth that I hold dear."

"I wish I was the type of person who could just do a jig and be outrageously loud about all of it. It's just not my nature," she added. "But that doesn't mean that it doesn't mean something to me. It really does."

"To have my name held and protected by a star on this famous stretch of sidewalk is beyond my wildest dreams," she said.

A number of friends and family members attended the festivities, including Linney's mother, Ann Perse, who told KABC-TV that Linney had "popped out of the womb knowing exactly what she wanted to do," adding that her daughter was "a gift from God to me."

Linney has received widespread critical acclaim for her role as Wendy Byrde in Netflix's crime drama Ozark, so it only made sense that her star was placed next to the one belonging to her partner from the show, Jason Bateman.

"Laura Linney is known for her roles playing strong and vulnerable women from all walks of life," said Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame. "We have placed her star next to the Walk of Fame star of her TV husband Jason Bateman in honor of their amazing work as a rogue married couple involved in some hair-raising adventures deep in the Ozarks!"

For her role in Ozark, Linney has been nominated for major industry awards.

This includes three Emmy nominations for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama, in addition to a Golden Globe nomination for the same and four straight SAG Award nominations.

Linney recently told Vulture that she was "having real withdrawal from Ozark" following the end of the show this past April.

"Everything about it worked. All the right people were in the right positions. Everyone had a similar viewpoint. Everyone had a similar work ethic," she said.

Beyond her work on Ozark, Linney has become well known as a veteran of the stage and screen.

She broke onto the scene in the 1990s with small film parts, as well as an extensive stint on Broadway.

Her first Academy Award nomination would come in 2001 when she was up for Best Actress for her role in the drama film You Can Count on Me.

She would receive a second Best Actress nomination in 2008 for The Savages, and has also been nominated for Best Supporting Actress.

She has won a total of four Emmy Awards and two Golden Globes, and has also been nominated for five Tonys for her work on the stage.