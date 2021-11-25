Party of Five and Mean Girls alum Lacey Chabert is expressing her gratitude to well-wishers for support in the wake of her sister Wendy's death this week.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your outpouring of love over our family during this devastating time," Chabert, 39, posted on Instagram Thursday, alongside a childhood photo of her with siblings Wendy and Crissy.

"I've been reading all of your messages and they've touched my heart deeply. My entire family has been comforted by your loving support. Thank you. There's so much I want to share with you about my hilarious, generous, most kind-hearted sister Wendy and in time, I will. For today, on this Thanksgiving day, I give thanks for her beautiful life. I give thanks that we never ended a phone call without saying I love you and I give thanks that I will see her again. I miss you so much, Wendy."

Chabert announced her sister's death in another message earlier this week. She did not disclose the cause or circumstances of it.

"The shocking loss has left us so broken hearted. Our lives will never be the same without my dear sister, but we cling to the promises of Jesus that we will be together again in eternity. Please keep our family, especially her two boys, in your hearts and prayers."